Sen. Chris Murphy said Wednesday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein made the right decision to release testimony of Glenn Simpson, head of the research firm behind the dossier, but said such partisan acts emphasize the need for the special counsel’s case.

“I think it was the right move,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Ms. Feinstein released the entire transcript, more than 300 pages, of testimony to prevent “misinformation” about the investigation, according to her statement. Republicans have tried to make the case that the dossier and subsequent investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia were both politically motivated.

Mr. Murphy said that both Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have acted in partisan ways throughout their investigation of the Russian collusion case. Last week, Republicans recommended a criminal referral for Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer who wrote the dossier, without informing Ms. Feinstein.

“I think it’s just another reminder that if we’re going to get to the bottom of what happened with respect to the 2016 election, it’s going to come through Robert Mueller’s investigation,” he said, referring to the special counsel.

“I’ve always been skeptical that the Judiciary Committee or the Intelligence Committee was going to keep Republicans and Democrats together on their own investigations,” Mr. Murphy added.