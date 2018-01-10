Congressional leaders plan to meet Wednesday to discuss DACA after a lengthy meeting at the White House this week, Politico reported.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, along with administration officials, to see how they can come together to pass legislation by the March 5 deadline.



Members met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday for a lengthy meeting on the issue.

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — are set to lose their protected status this spring after President Trump reversed the Obama-era policy due to questions about the policy’s legal standing.

A federal judge moved to block Mr. Trump’s decision to end the policy late Tuesday, however, creating possible issues in the negotiating process. The ruling was based on the policy’s years of implementation under administrations of both parties. This is the first court to rule the program legal.