Sen. David Perdue said Wednesday that DACA will not be tied to the budget deal, but is a top priority for lawmakers.

“Jan. 19 is about funding the government. That’s another conversation entirely,” Mr. Perdue, Georgia Republican, said on Fox News, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Congressional Democrats have threatened to holdup the budget deal if DACA — the policy that protects children brought to the U.S. illegally — is not addressed, which could trigger a partial government shutdown. Some Democrats, however, have said they are not willing to shutdown the government over the issue, adding both President Trump and Republicans also want a deal for DACA recipients.

Mr. Perdue said he was optimistic a deal on DACA is possible after a lengthy meeting at the White House with Mr. Trump and his fellow lawmakers on Tuesday.

“I give the president high marks for bringing a focus to this issue, not trying to solve every problem relative to the immigration problem, but to focus this on the legal immigration system, and I think we’ve got an opportunity to do that,” Mr. Perdue said.