Sen. Dianne Feinstein shrugged off being labeled “sneaky” by President Trump in a Wednesday tweet, saying she’s not the first one to suffer his name-calling.

“Well, I guess I’m one in a long list of nicknames,” said Mrs. Feinstein, California Democrat. “It doesn’t particularly bother me.”

Mr. Trump has handed out nicknames to scores of foes, including “Sloppy Steve” Bannon, “Cryin’ Chuck” Schumer, “Little Rocket Man” Kim Jong-un, “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz and “Low Energy” Jeb Bush.

Mr. Trump called her “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein” after she ignored objections from her Republican colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee and released testimony from the research firm behind the unverified Trump-Russia dossier.

Mrs. Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, released the testimony of Glenn Simpson, Fusion GPS co-founder, saying it would prove there was no political motivation behind the inquiry into Mr. Trump or his campaign.

Mr. Trump responded on Twitter: “The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary!”

Mrs. Feinstein said that she didn’t know if she was on good terms with the president.

“I don’t know him that well. I’ve been to the White House a few times. I thought that we have always had a very cordial conversation and I would like that to continue,” she said. “He chose to do that [tweet] and he did it. That’s all I have to say about it.”