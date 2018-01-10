Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday that she’s open to working with President Trump on a “clean Dream Act.”

“Donald Trump caused a crisis by breaking America’s promise. Now it’s up to us, to Congress, to say we’re going to come back and we’re going to honor that promise,” Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said on MSNBC.

“Working with the president, you bet. I’m glad to see him say as he did yesterday that he was open to a clean Dream Act. Let’s just do it,” she added.

Ms. Warren is one of the president’s toughest critics, but has said she’d be open to working together on issue they can agree on.

The Dream Act — a bill that would protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — was the main focus of Mr. Trump’s bipartisan meeting with congressional lawmakers on Tuesday. The deadline to pass some form of protection for these DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, recipients is March 5.

Mr. Trump announced the end of the Obama-era program late last year. Republicans had long argued that the program as unconstitutional since it was a policy established through executive order.