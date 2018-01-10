LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is rescinding the appointment of a judge to the board of trustees of Lake Superior State University following a newspaper’s question about the appointment process.

Snyder on Friday announced that 92nd District Court Judge Beth Gibson of Newberry would serve an eight-year term on the board of the Upper Peninsula school.

The Detroit Free Press reports it asked the governor’s office Tuesday about whether Gibson’s appointment violated the separation of powers clause of the Michigan Constitution after getting a tip from an attorney. Universities are part of the executive branch and judges are part of the judicial branch.

Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton told the newspaper about an hour later that there was “a mistake made in the appointments process” and an “appropriate replacement” will be found.

