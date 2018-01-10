The suspected mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terror attacks had a #MeToo moment this week by claiming he was sexually harassed at Guantanamo Naval base in Cuba.

Khalid Sheik Mohammed appeared before a military judge for the first war court session of the year when he and four other Guantanamo inmates said “groin searches” are the equivalent of sexual harassment. He and his alleged co-conspirators object to a new Standard Operating Procedure, which allows for physical groin searches in lieu of metal detectors and other electronic devices.

“We be under sexual harassment today for search in being here,” Mohammed said in broken English, the Miami Herald reported Monday.

The newspaper noted that the alleged terrorists’ claims may be inspired by news coverage of Hollywood’s ongoing sexual misconduct scandals.

“Guantánamo’s former CIA captives, held in a secret lockup called Camp 7, have access to certain free satellite news networks, for example Russia’s RT and Iran’s Press TV channels, and would therefore be well aware of the ongoing sexual harassment controversy in the United States,” the newspaper reported.

The pretrial hearing, overseen by military Army Col. James Pohl, was the first of seven scheduled for the week.

All five detainees are accused of directing or aiding the 19 commercial airline hijackers who killed 2,976 people on 9/11.