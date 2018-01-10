Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that the border wall President Trump promised is more than just a physical barrier.



“The wall system is not just the infrastructure, but it’s the technology and personnel we need to make that aspect of border security functions effectively,” Ms. Nielsen said on Fox News.

She said the current DHS proposal has 700 miles of wall to be built over the next 10 years. Prototypes for some of the wall were released last summer, but debate about what the wall looks like, or if it’s even built, is expected to be part of Congress’ task.

When asked about Mr. Trump’s comment at Tuesday’s meeting with lawmakers about the immigration bill regarding DREAMers — children brought to the U.S. illegally — being a “bill of love,” Ms. Nielsen said the president has “compassion” for those in this situation.

“He wants to find a permanent fix, but he’s also very clear that the way to do that is we must increase border security, and close loopholes so that we on’t end up here again in two, three years with another population that we’re concerned about,” she said.

Ms. Nielsen said that she’s optimistic a deal can happen after a productive meeting with lawmakers. She said everyone left the meeting with a clear idea of what to focus on and what components need to be addressed in the bill.