MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A letter from the Legislature’s chief clerks is shedding more light on sexual harassment accusations against former state Rep. Bill Kramer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that the Senate and Assembly chief clerks responded to a request for complaints filed against Kramer in 2013 and 2014 with a letter dated Tuesday.

The letter said the clerks were concerned about victim and witness privacy so they did not release any actual complaints. However, they offered a one-paragraph synopsis of an incident from February 2014 in which a female Assembly employee told supervisors that Kramer had engaged in “sexually harassing behavior/unwanted physical contact” with her.

The supervisors reported the incident to Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller and legislative human resources officials. Fuller barred Kramer from legislative functions and from entering legislative offices without his permission in September 2014.

The paragraph said Kramer didn’t cooperate with investigators, but it offered no further details.

Assembly Republicans stripped Kramer of his majority leader post in March 2014 following the accusations. He didn’t seek re-election and was sentenced to jail that November for a 2011 sexual assault.

The clerk’s response included the letter from Fuller to Kramer telling him he was prohibited from certain functions, as well as letter to Fuller from Rep. Joan Ballweg, the Assembly Republican caucus chairwoman, informing him Kramer had been removed as majority leader.

The letter also responded to the newspaper’s request for findings from all personnel investigations involving senators since January 2016. The clerks said one such investigation has been completed. That probe involved an employee who filed a complaint with the Legislative Human Resources Office in January 2016, alleging the employee’s senator supervisor harassed and discriminated against him because of a disability.

The letter said the matter was investigated and wasn’t substantiated. The employee was fired based on performance, the letter said.