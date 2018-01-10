Michael Cohen, personal attorney to President Trump filed a pair of lawsuits late Tuesday against both Fusion GPS and BuzzFeed.

Both lawsuits argue that the dossier had “false and defamatory” information that harmed the president personally and professionally. The suit against Fusion was filed in federal court, while the BuzzFeed suit was filed in New York’s state court, according to an ABC News report.

“Enough is enough of the #fake #RussianDossier. Just filed a defamation action against @BuzzFeedNews for publishing the lie filled document on @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and me!” Mr. Cohentweeted late Tuesday.

BuzzFeed defended its decision to publish the unredacted dossier last year in a statement to ABC.

“This is not the first time Trump’s personal lawyer has attacked the free press, and we look forward to defending our First Amendment rights in court,” Matt Mittenthal, BuzzFeed News spokesman, said.

Fusion GPS was hired to conduct research into Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential race. It contains salacious yet unverified information about the campaign’s alleged effort to collude with Russia, including allegations that Mr. Cohen was directly involved in coordinating with the Kremlin.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen have denied all allegations of inappropriate contact with the Russian government.