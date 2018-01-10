Rep. Michael McCaul said Wednesday that he’s introducing a bill to begin negotiations towards an immigration bill.

“I think it’s going to be sort of the landmark, staking in the ground. The beginning of the negotiations will start with this bill,” Mr. McCaul, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. McCaul pushed back on the possibility of a bill that just focuses on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — saying that border security and chain migration will also be addressed.

He acknowledged the difficulty of tackling the immigration issue and cautioned that deal may take some time.

“Anytime you touch immigration and try to deal with the border — and immigration — it’s a very, very difficult deal,” he said.