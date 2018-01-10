A man who attracted customers by plastering former President Obama’s name all over his gas station now finds himself facing four counts of tax evasion.

Murad A. Alhanik, 39, ran what became known as “the Obama gas station” in Columbia, South Carolina, during Mr. Obama’s time in the White House. The gimmick brought loads of customers — along with the attention of the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Investigators accuse Mr. Alhanik of withholding $136,000 in sale taxes during a four year period on sales of $2.6 million.

Arrest records show the suspect was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, a local television station reported Tuesday.

Mr. Alhanik faces a fine up to $10,000 and five years in prison if convicted.