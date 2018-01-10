TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Incoming Gov. Phil Murphy has named a federal Veterans Affairs Department official as New Jersey’s next health commissioner.

Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday that Dr. Shereef Elnahal would be New Jersey’s first Muslim Cabinet official, if he’s confirmed by the state Senate.

Elnahal currently serves as the assistant deputy under Secretary for health for quality, safety and value at the VA. Murphy says Elnahal was responsible for posting wait times and other data for every hospital and clinic.

Elnahal is from southern New Jersey and has medical and business degrees from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.

Murphy is set to be inaugurated Tuesday, taking over from GOP Gov. Chris Christie.