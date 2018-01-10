TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov.-elect Phil Murphy has nominated a physician who President Barack Obama appointed to the Veterans Affairs Department to be New Jersey’s next health commissioner.

If approved by the state Senate, Dr. Shereef Elnahal would serve as the state’s first Muslim-American cabinet member. The 32-year-old grew up in Linwood and Galloway Township.

Murphy says he’s confident Elnahal can help fight efforts to undo the Affordable Care Act and restore funding for women’s health programs. The Democrat also says the commissioner “must remain vigilant given the winds blowing up from Washington.”

Elnahal says he looks forward to working with Murphy to ensure “no New Jerseyan slips through the cracks.”