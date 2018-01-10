The nation’s prison population inched down in the last year of the Obama administration, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

All told, the number of inmates in state and federal correctional facilities fell 1 percent to 1.5 million in 2016. That represents a drop of more than 21,000 from 2015.

The decline is largely due to fewer inmates in the nation’s federal prisons, which fell 34 percent to 189,200 from 196,500 in the previous year, BJS said.

State and federal prisons admitted 2,300 fewer prisoners in 2016 compared to 2015.

The imprisonment rate for Hispanics, African-Americans and whites all declined in 2016. African-Americans saw the largest decrease, about 4 percent, while whites and Hispanics dropped by 2 and 1 percent, respectively. Over the past 10 years, the African-American prison population has declined 29 percent. The number of white prisoners declined 2 percent, and the Hispanic population declined 1 percent during the same period.

More than 21 percent of federal prisoners were non-U.S. citizens. Those numbers did not include persons detained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

About 54 percent of state prisoners were serving sentences for violent offensives at the end of 2015.

Roughly 47 percent of federal prisoners and been sentenced for drug offensives as of September 30, 2016, according to the most recently available BJS data. Nearly all of those sentences were for drug trafficking.