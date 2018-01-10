President Trump reiterated Wednesday that any immigration bill approved by Congress must include funding for his proposed border wall.

“We need the wall for security,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference with Norway’s prime minister. “We need the wall. Without the wall, it all doesn’t work.”

The president negotiated with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Tuesday on a solution to an amnesty program called DACA for young illegal immigrants that is expiring.

“I really believe they’re going to come up with a solution to the DACA problem … and beyond that immigration as a whole,” he said.