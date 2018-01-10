By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Wednesday, January 10, 2018

President Trump reiterated Wednesday that any immigration bill approved by Congress must include funding for his proposed border wall.

“We need the wall for security,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference with Norway’s prime minister. “We need the wall. Without the wall, it all doesn’t work.”

The president negotiated with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Tuesday on a solution to an amnesty program called DACA for young illegal immigrants that is expiring.

“I really believe they’re going to come up with a solution to the DACA problem … and beyond that immigration as a whole,” he said.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide