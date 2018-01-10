The White House on Wednesday blasted a California judge’s decision to block President Trump’s phaseout of DACA deportation amnesty, calling the ruling “outrageous.”

Judge William Alsup ruled the Obama-era temporary amnesty for “Dreamers,” those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, legal and canceled the phaseout just hours after Mr. Trump and congressional leaders met to hammer out a permanent solution.

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process. President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration,” she said.

The amnesty for Dreamers, who are illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, has been widely criticized as an overreach of executive power by former President Barack Obama.

Judge Alsup, a Clinton appointee to the bench, was the first to rule that DACA was legal.

Mr. Trump had set the program to expire in March. He and lawmakers are scrambling to find a permanent solution to the Dreamers’ plight, but the negotiations are complicated by partisan fighting over the president’s plan to tighten immigration laws and build a border wall.