FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky are touting its potential as an alternative to ease addiction woes from opioid painkillers.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes joined other advocates at a state Capitol event Thursday to promote a bill aimed at making medical marijuana legal in Kentucky.

The House bill was introduced Wednesday.

Grimes led a task force whose work resulted in the bill. She says the group heard “heartbreaking” stories from people whose suffering could be eased by medical marijuana.

She says Kentuckians are “begging” for an alternative to opioid painkillers. She says they’re looking for a “natural remedy” to combat their ailments.

Another advocate, Eric Crawford, says the bill wouldn’t let people “run out and get high.” He says the goal is to help sick people.

___

The legislation is House Bill 166.