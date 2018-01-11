President Trump on Thursday called the investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia a “mess.”

“Disproven and paid for by Democrats ‘Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?’ @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The exact report Mr. Trump was referencing was not immediately clear, but he has repeatedly called the investigation into question. Mr. Trump has alleged political motivation as a driving factor and continued to deny any collusion between his campaign and Russia.