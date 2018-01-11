President Trump said suggested in an interview Thursday that he has a personal rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with whom he has traded public insults and warnings of nuclear annihilation.

“I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, ” Mr. Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.”

Asked if he has spoken with Mr. Kim, the president replied, “I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”

In the interview, Mr. Trump also said negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement could result in Mexico paying indirectly for his proposed border wall.

“They can pay for it indirectly through Nafta,” Mr. Trump said. “We make a good deal on Nafta, and, say, I’m going to take a small percentage of that money and it’s going toward the wall. Guess what? Mexico’s paying.”