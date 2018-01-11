Rep. Ed Royce said Thursday that the economy will help House Republicans do well in the midterm elections.

“From what I see, I think this economy is going to get stronger and stronger, and I think the result is going to be a good one for House Republicans,” Mr. Royce, California Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Royce announced earlier this week that he will not seek re-election so that he can focus on the issues in his remaining year as chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee.

“I could go out and campaign 100 percent of the time, or I could focus on my work here on the Foreign Affairs Committee and our national security issues and the measures we’re trying to move through the House and the Senate,” Mr. Royce explained.

House Republicans put term limits for their committee chairmen in place in 1995 to create more turnover and allow younger members to move through the ranks. Mr. Royce is one of five chairmen to retire this cycle.

Rep. Diane Black. Tennessee Republican, also plans to step down from her position heading the House Budget Committee so she can focus more time on her gubernatorial bid in Tennessee.