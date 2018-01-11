MINOT, N.D. (AP) - The 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base will undergo a change in leadership this spring.

Col. Matthew Brooks will conclude two years as the bomb wing’s commander. The Minot Daily News reports that he’ll be replaced by Col. Bradley Cochran, currently vice commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

Brooks has overseen both of the Minot bomb wing’s squadrons being deployed for combat in the Middle East. It was the first time in a dozen years that happened. He also helped welcome Vice President Mike Pence to the base last October.