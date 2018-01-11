Attorney General Jeff Sessions has created a new team to prosecute individuals giving support to Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group linked to drug trafficking in the United States.

The team will include experts in drug trafficking, terrorism, organized crime and money laundering.

Dubbed the Hezbollah Financing and Nacroterrorism team, it will start by reviewing evidence in existing investigations. Among those investigations is Project Cassandra, an initiative targeting Hezbollah’s drug trafficking.

The NFT will coordinate its investigations with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA and Department of Homeland Security.

“The Justice Department will leave no stone unturned in order to eliminate threats to our citizens from terrorist organizations and stem the tide of the drug crisis,” Mr. Sessions said announcing the new program.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan will supervise the team.