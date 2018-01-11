Attorney General Jeff Sessions has created a new team to focus on drug trafficking and other crimes by Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant organization in Lebanon.

Dubbed the Hezbollah Financing and Narcoterrorism Team, it includes prosecutors and investigators experienced in narcotics, trafficking, terrorism, organized crime and money laundering cases. The HFNT will also target individuals and networks providing support to Hezbollah.

The move is seen as a response to a Politico report in December that the Obama administration thwarted the Drug Enforcement Agency’s efforts to target Hebzollah’s U.S. drug operations for fear of jeopardizing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“This didn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Matthew Levitt, chairman of the counterterrorism and intelligence program at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a foreign policy think-tank. “This would not have happened without the Politico story.”

The report angered Republican lawmakers and President Trump, who have demanded investigations into the Justice, Treasury and State departments. But former Obama administration officials have denied the story. One official, Tommy Vietor, called it “a figment of the imagination of two very flawed sources.”

One of the Obama Administration’s harshest critics, Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican Nebraska, pressed the Justice, Treasury and State departments for answers about its dealings with Hezbollah. He welcomed the new task force.

“This is National Security 101: Washington should be hunting down terrorists who fund global violence with domestic drug money,” Mr. Sasse said.

Mr. Sessions said the HFNT’s first goal will be to review evidence from one of the DEA programs detailed in the Politico story, known as Operation Cassandra. After the story hit, Mr. Sessions had promised a review of Operation Cassandra.

“The Justice Department will leave no stone unturned in order to eliminate threats to our citizens from terrorist organizations and to stem the tide of the devastating drug crisis,” Mr. Sessions said in a statement announcing HFNT.