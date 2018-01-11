WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school district is exploring whether it can legally prohibit students from wearing the Confederate flag on clothing and other accessories.

The Carroll County Times reports that the county school board plans to ask the district’s legal team to look into a potential ban on Confederate paraphernalia.

During a meeting Wednesday evening, students, parents and community leaders spoke in favor of banning the flag.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said he plans to explore options and will update the board at its meeting next month.

Carroll NAACP President Jean Lewis echoed calls to ban the Confederate flag on shirts and other accessories in schools. She said the symbol has caused deep pain to minority students. As of 2017, Carroll County Public Schools had about 25,300 students, about 21,300 of whom are white.