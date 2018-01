MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Officials at Minot Air Force Base are dedicating a $17.6 million B-52 bomber maintenance facility.

The Minot Daily News reports that the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the building.

The facility will bring together squadron personnel from several locations. It’s among construction projects at the base that total $121 million.

