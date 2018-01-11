The 45th annual March for Life is next week, set to draw a huge, devoted crowd to the National Mall for the world’s largest pro-life demonstration. Organizers expect at minimum 100,000 people — including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“He has been an unwavering champion for the pro-life cause since taking office, and continues to utilize his post to promote the inherent dignity of the human person at all stages of life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the march itself. “We are grateful for the significant strides U.S. Congress made in the last year to protect and defend the most innocent among us, and are confident that 2018 will see even more pro-life progress with Speaker Ryan leading the charge.”

Other lawmakers who are also appearing include Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Chris Smith of New Jersey, plus Rep. Dan Lipinski, Illinois Democrat. The speakers list also includes Heritage Foundation president Kay Coles James, former NFL player Matt Birk and wife Adrianna, and Pam Tebow, mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow.

“This demonstration seeks to stand against the greatest human rights violation of our time — abortion-on-demand. The theme of this year’s March for Life is ‘Love Saves Lives,’ embodying the true spirit and mission of the pro-life movement by enlisting the power of love to empower others to choose life,” Ms. Mancini said.

The date of the march is scheduled each year to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe V Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973 which legalized abortion.