MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont legislators are considering a bill that would add “housing status” to its list of protections from discrimination in state law.

The Burlington Free Press reports the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs took up the bill Wednesday on Homelessness Awareness Day at the Statehouse.

The bill argues homeless people should have access to housing, employment and emergency medical care among other things without discrimination. It has received support from the state American Civil Liberties Union, which says lawmakers should also make it a right to occupy a legally parked vehicle.

The executive director of the state Human Rights Commission says they have no formal position on the bill.

An official with the state Attorney General’s Office says lawmakers need to decide how the bill would be enforced.