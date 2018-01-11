House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is “resting comfortably” Thursday after undergoing a planned procedure as part of his recovery from a gunshot wound last summer.

“The surgery went well and he is listed in Fair condition. He is likely to remain in the hospital for several days and will then continue his recovery at home,” according to a press release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The Louisiana Republican was injured last June when a gunmen opened fire on lawmakers practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game on a field in Alexandria, Virginia. Mr. Scalise was the only member of Congress with serious injuries.