NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit trains are rolling again in and out of New York’s Penn Station.

Service was suspended for about an hour Thursday because the Portal Bridge was stuck in the open position.

Passengers heading in and out of New York are facing delays.

Eastbound Midtown Direct trains are operating into New York, while eastbound service is departing from Hoboken Terminal.

The suspension came after rail service in and out of New York was delayed during the morning because of troubles with Amtrak overhead wires.