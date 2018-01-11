The Trump administration on Thursday threw open the door to states that want to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, saying programs that require able-bodied people to get hired and learn new skills will lift them up and off the government dole.

Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said that for too long the public insurance program for the poor has been a salve for poverty instead of a cure.

“The Medicaid program can and must do more,” she said, announcing guidance that gives states an idea of what they can and cannot do.

Medicaid is the nation’s largest public insurance program. It covers roughly 70 million people, or one in five Americans.

Former President Barack Obama vastly expanded the program to people making slightly above poverty and balked at state proposals to impose work requirements, saying they were inconsistent with Medicaid’s goals of providing coverage.

GOP critics said Mr. Obama extended the safety net to people who should look for coverage through jobs.

On Thursday, Ms. Verma said people who engage in their communities have better health outcomes, so her guidance is consistent with the program’s mission and should withstand any legal challenges.

So far, 10 states have asked CMS to bless programs that require working-age and non-pregnant Medicaid recipients to work or seek out community engagement — defined job-skills training, taking educational classes, seeking a job, volunteering or caregiving.

Democrats said the new guidance could kick people off hard-won coverage and amounts to a budget gimmick to rein in spending, after the GOP passed a tax overhaul that’s expected to balloon deficits.

In response, CMS said states will have wide latitude to innovate but must stay within specific guardrails, so truly vulnerable people won’t be hurt.

States that seek a waiver must ensure that beneficiaries who live in areas with high unemployment are able to meet work requirements, or at least link them to resource for job training, though they cannot use federal Medicaid funds for this purpose.

States should also figure out if residents in high-risk areas care for young children or elderly family members before imposing new barriers.

CMS wants states to streamline work requirements with similar rules under food-stamp and welfare programs, to avoid confusion and make sure the proposals run efficiently.

And it said states must comply with federal disability rules, so states don’t deny care to people who cannot work, while making “reasonable modifications” to ensure that people battling opioid addiction aren’t harmed.

For instance, time spent in medical treatment may count toward community engagement time, while those in intensive treatment may be exempt.

The new guidance isn’t a surprise. In November, Ms. Verma told states to start thinking about ways to get the Medicaid population into jobs.

CMS said right now, it cannot provide an estimate of how many Medicaid recipients might be affected.

“It depends on the state, depends on the size of the state and it depends on the populations they’re going to target,” Ms. Verma said.

Critics said most people who receive benefits work if they can, so expanding state authority under “Section 1115 waivers” will result in people being tossed from coverage unfairly.

“The Trump Administration’s action today is cruel and a clear violation of both the Medicaid statute and longstanding congressional intent for 1115 waivers, which are intended to allow states to expand access to Medicaid not restrict it,” Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat, said. “The administration and congressional Republicans are using these waivers as a weapon in their ongoing effort to cut essential services to Americans who are struggling to make ends meet.”

But CMS says there is great interest in revamping Medicaid. To date, it has received work-requirement proposals from Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin.

“State and local officials know much better than the federal government how best to care for their citizens in need,” Ms. Verma said.