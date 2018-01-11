The Trump administration made the move Thursday to allow states to implement work requirements on Medicaid.

“Medicaid needs to be more flexible so that states can best address the needs of this population,” Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said in a press release. “Our fundamental goal is to make a positive and lasting difference in the health and wellness of our beneficiaries.”

The 10-page memo accompanying the announcement lays out the details for how states can restructure their programs to include these requirements. Job training and education may be able to fulfill the new requirement, and some exemptions would also be allowed for certain groups.



The move is likely to cause tensions with Democrats who say it puts poor people at risk of losing coverage if they cannot meet the requirements.