EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Changes will be made to the Veterans Affairs health care system in Roseburg after an investigation into allegations of mismanagement, misconduct and degraded patient care in the system, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio said.

DeFazio announced Thursday that some senior managers will be removed after a meeting with high-ranking VA officials, the Register-Guard reported .

“They will be bringing in a team from the (VA) regional office to try to train a new culture,” DeFazio said.

He did not say which managers would be reassigned or removed.

Other changes include eliminating or changing the criteria Roseburg administrators use to determine hospital admissions, the Democratic representative said.

The changes are expected to affect operations at the VA clinic in Eugene that is part of the Roseburg system.

The Roseburg VA system appreciates the investigation and is fully cooperating, said spokesman Shanon Goodwin.

“Secretary (David) Shulkin has made it clear that VA will hold employees accountable when the facts demonstrate that they have failed to live up to the high standards veterans and taxpayers expect,” he said. “That is exactly what we will do in this case.”

DeFazio pushed for the investigation after Roseburg system employees submitted more than 200 complaints, he said.

In December, the Douglas County Veterans Forum, a coalition of 20 veterans groups in southwestern Oregon, issued a vote of “no confidence” and sought the removal of Dr. Dinesh Ranjan, chief of surgery in the system.

Investigators from the Office of the Medical Inspector and the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection have travelled to Oregon three times for the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

VA officials did not say when the investigation would be concluded.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com