CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation call President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Haiti and African countries with a vulgar expression disgraceful.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan tweeted Friday that Trump’s comments do not represent America and are “an affront to the inclusive values that make us strong.”

Rep. Annie Kuster tweeted that Trump “has once again disgraced the Office of the President and embarrassed the United States of America.”

Trump denied Friday he used the language at Thursday’s White House immigration meeting. Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who attended the meeting, said Trump said it.

Republican Rep. Al Baldasaro, of Londonderry, a Trump supporter, tweeted, “Liberal Fake news never ends” and suggested Democrats “focus on real issues facing U.S.”