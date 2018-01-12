ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Donald Trump’s use of a vulgar word to describe African nations were ugly, disgusting and repulsive.

After a public event Friday morning on Long Island, the Democrat said the vulgarity the Republican president used Thursday during a private meeting with lawmakers on immigration shows Trump “doesn’t really understand what this country is all about.”

He said generations and generations of hard-working immigrants like his grandparents are the story of America.

Afterward, at the swearing in ceremony for Suffolk County’s first black sheriff, Cuomo said “anyone who believes that this country is about keeping people out doesn’t understand what this country is all about.”