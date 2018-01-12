DOVER, Del. (AP) - Both chambers of the Delaware legislature are developing new sexual harassment protocols following the wave of claims against prominent figures nationwide.

Outlets report the General Assembly expects to create rules forbidding sexual harassment and establishing a formal process for handling complaints. Delaware is the only state that has no written sexual harassment policy for legislators.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf says the House policy will be in place by the end of January. The Rehoboth Democrat says he hasn’t heard of instances of misconduct but it would be “stupid or naive to think things don’t happen.”

Senate President David McBride says the Senate will be slower in introducing the rules.

All nine women in the House wore black to highlight the issue when the General Assembly returned to session Tuesday.