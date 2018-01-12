President Trump’s doctor said Friday night after a full medical exam that the president is in “excellent” health.

“The president’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” said Dr. Ronny Jackson in a statement provided by the White House. “The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

It was the first physical exam for Mr. Trump, 71, since taking office. The doctor will provide more details to reporters on Tuesday at the White House.

Critics have been accusing Mr. Trump of faltering mental abilities. The presidential physical exams do not normally include mental-health evaluations, and this one didn’t, either.

The president departed Washington after the exam for his private club, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will spend the four-day holiday weekend.