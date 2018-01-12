President Trump said Friday that he was not pleased with the bipartisan DACA agreement calling it “a big step backwards.”

“The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime…..” Mr. Trumptweeted.

“….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund….” he added.

Mr. Trumpcontinued to slam Democrats on the deal, accusing them of risking a shutdown and taking the DACA deal “backwards.”

“…Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten ‘shutdown,’ but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A group of six senators, three Republicans and three Democrats, hammered out a tentative “agreement in principle” Thursday that they said they planned on pitching to Mr. Trump. Senators cautioned against calling the agreement a “deal” on DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — saying the president’s support was crucial to reaching a true deal.

The members of the group said they wanted to share the details of their agreement with their fellow colleagues prior to releasing the agreement publicly.

