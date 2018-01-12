Hillary Clinton on Friday denounced President Trump for holding “ignorant” and “racist” views after he allegedly called Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “sh—hole countries.”

“The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors,” the former secretary of state tweeted. “Instead, we’re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.”

The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2018

The Washington Post first reported that Mr. Trump made the offending comments to lawmakers during an Oval Office meeting Thursday to discuss a bipartisan immigration deal.

“Why are we having all these people from sh—hole countries come here?” Mr. Trump said, according to several people briefed on the meeting, The Post reported.

He also reportedly suggested that the U.S. should be taking in more immigrants from Asia or developed countries like Norway who could help the country economically.

After receiving considerable backlash for the alleged comments, the president wrote on Twitter Friday morning that while he indeed used “tough” language during the meeting, he didn’t use the language as reported.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Sadly, Democrats want to stop paying our troops and government workers in order to give a sweetheart deal, not a fair deal, for DACA. Take care of our Military, and our Country, FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in attendance at Thursday’s meeting, confirmed to reporters that Mr. Trump repeatedly used the word “sh—hole.” Republican Sens. David Perdue and Tom Cotton, however, said they “don’t recall” the president using that word.

Former Vice President Joe Biden weighed in Mr. Trump’s comments in a tweet Friday morning, writing, “It’s not how a president should speak. It’s not how a president should behave. Most of all, it’s not what a president should believe. We’re better than this.”