RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A judge is refusing to reduce the $8.1 million verdict against a Hanford Nuclear Reservation contractor and one of its employees.

Mission Support Alliance and manager Steve Young also had asked for a new trial, but were denied.

The Tri-City Herald reported that Judge Doug Federspiel on Wednesday declined to reduce the $2.1 million award for lost wages, and the $6 million award for emotional harm in the civil case.

Julie Atwood, a former manager at Mission Support Alliance, filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination, retaliation and wrongful discharge.

She contended she was forced out when she told company investigators that they should be looking into the actions of her boss, Young, as they were interviewing her about a complaint filed against her.

