Maine’s congressional delegation is unanimous in its condemnation of President Donald Trump’s vulgar remarks about immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin the president’s “reported comments are not helpful” when it comes to immigration reform and securing the nation’s borders. Sen. Susan Collins, also a Republican, tweeted that the comments are “highly inappropriate and out of bounds” and said the president “should not denigrate other countries.”

Sen. Angus King, an independent, called the president’s comment “truly regrettable and inconsistent with my understanding of what America is all about.”

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree called the comments “absolutely sickening, even for him.”

Trump on Tuesday questioned the need for more immigrants from Haiti.