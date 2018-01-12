ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland businesses with 15 or more employees will be required to provide up to five days of earned paid sick leave.

The Maryland Senate voted 30-17 to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto on Friday. That’s one vote more than the 29, or three-fifths vote, needed. The House voted to override the veto on Thursday.

An employee will be able to earn an hour of sick leave for every 30 hours they work.

Supporters say it will affect 700,000 Marylanders.

Hogan vetoed the measure last year, saying it is badly flawed and will hurt small businesses. He urged lawmakers to consider an alternative bill that would have phased in sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees by 2020.