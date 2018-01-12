PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed are denouncing remarks attributed to President Donald Trump about immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

Raimondo told WPRO-AM she doesn’t want her children hearing a U.S. president talk that way.

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, called the comments “un-presidential.”

Using vulgar language attributed to him, Trump on Thursday questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and Africa rather than Norway.

Trump on Friday denied using certain “language,” but hasn’t disputed the most controversial of his remarks to describe Africa nations.

Republican Mayor Allan Fung, of Cranston, said Friday if Trump said what was reported, it’s indefensible.

Fung and independent former lawmaker Joe Trillo have launched gubernatorial campaigns.

Trillo says people offended by Trump’s style should focus on his accomplishments.