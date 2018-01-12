Sen. Rand Paul threatened to filibuster the FISA bill Friday if certain changes were not made.

“If there were ever something worth filibustering, I think it would be filibustering for the Bill of Rights,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was reauthorized by the House on Thursday and heads to the Senate for further debate. Section 702 of the FISA bill allows surveillance agencies to collect intelligence on those suspected of espionage or terrorism.

Mr. Paul threatened to filibuster the bill soon after it passed the House.

“No American should have their right to privacy taken away! #FILIBUSTER,” he tweeted Thursday.

Mr. Paul has long been an advocate for privacy rights and argues the FISA bill needs to be amended to protect the rights of American citizens. He’s working on an amendment with Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, to address these concerns.