Gov. Rick Scott said Friday that Florida can’t risk possible problems from drilling sites damaging beaches and coastal areas

“We come here, we move to Florida, we visit Florida because of our pristine environment and our beaches. People love our beaches,” Mr. Scott, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

The Trump administration announced a rollback of regulations to open up drilling areas off several coastal states, including Florida. But on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the Sunshine State would be exempt from the list, arguing it’s in a unique situation because of its reliance on ecotourism.

Other states, like North Carolina, have said this is an unfair move and called on the administration to allow them to opt out of drilling. too.