London Mayor Sadiq Khan says President Trump finally “got the message” that he’s not welcome in the U.K.

The mayor’s statement comes after Mr. Trump explained Thursday night why he canceled his upcoming trip to London.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” the president tweeted. “Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

Contrary to Mr. Trump’s remarks, the embassy’s plan to relocate was first reported in October 2008, when George W. Bush was still president, The Guardian reported.

Nevertheless, Mr. Khan, an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump, posted a statement on Twitter Friday morning saying the president’s visit next month would have undoubtedly been met by “mass peaceful protests.”

“It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city’s values of inclusion, diversity and tolerance,” Mr. Khan wrote. “This just reinforces what a mistake it was for [Prime Minister] Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place.”

“Let’s hope that Donald Trump also revisits the pursuit of his divisive agenda,” he said.