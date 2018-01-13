The government is rushing to place a illegal immigrant teen with sponsors so it doesn’t have to be involved in helping her get an abortion — but her lawyers are insisted in court papers Friday that every day she carries the pregnancy is an assault on her constitutional rights.

It’s the latest chapter in a months-old fight with the American Civil Liberties Union over illegal immigrant teens’ right to abortion in the U.S.

Jonathan White, the Health and Human Services official who oversees care of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC), said they have identified a sponsor who can take the teen, known in court documents as Jane Moe. The sponsor was fingerprinted earlier Friday and the teen could be turned over to her in less than a week.

But the ACLU asked a federal judge to order the government to facilitate an abortion immediately, saying the teen shouldn’t have to wait.

“Defendants are not entitled to a stay of one business day, let alone ten days. Doing so would only cause Ms. Moe further irreparable harm,” the ACLU said in its briefs.

Jane Moe is the fourth illegal immigrant teen to demand the government facilitate her access to abortion. All of the girls were being held in government shelters, as is required by law for new arrivals.

The government tries to find sponsors, but in the mean time the Trump administration says the girls are in its custody and it cannot under the law use taxpayer money to facilitate an elective abortion. The exceptions are cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life.

Jane Moe was impregnated by her boyfriend back in her home country and the sex was consensual, the government says, so there is no exceptional circumstance.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has taken a dim view of the government’s case in previous instances, ordering abortions be facilitated in several of them.

In one case the government says a female lied about her age, claiming to be 17 in order to be eligible for the lenient treatment given UAC, when in fact she was 19 according to her birth certificate, which the U.S. government belatedly tracked down in her home country.

The ACLU insists the government is wrong and that female is actually just 17.

The case probes the thorny intersection between illegal immigrants and constitutional rights.

The ACLU has asked a judge to certify a class action lawsuit on behalf of what it says is a surge of pregnant illegal immigrant teens who want abortions.

Texas and a number of other GOP-led states have warned that the courts are inviting a type of abortion tourism. In a new brief filed Friday, those states said illegal immigrants with virtually no connection to the U.S. have baseline rights, but that doesn’t stretch to being able to demand the government facilitate abortions.

They said higher courts have recognized a “sliding scale of rights based on the degree” of someone’s connection to the U.S.

“Simply because an individual is a ‘person’ covered by the Fifth Amendment, it does not follow that the alien is necessarily ‘due’ the same scope of rights accorded to citizens or lawfully-present aliens,” the states said in their brief.