Protesters supporting President Trump disrupted a speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday and demanded his arrest.

Mr. Khan, a member of the center-left Labour Party, was about to speak at a conference held by the Fabian Society, a socialist organization, when a small group of protesters abruptly announced plans to take him into custody.

“Ladies and gentleman, we are here today to make a peaceful, non-violent citizens arrest of those being named,” one of the protesters is heard saying in video footage from the incident. “They are Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer, Kate Green MP and Andrew Harrop.”

Mr. Starmer and Ms. Green are Labour members of the U.K. Parliament and Mr. Harrop is the general secretary of the Fabian Society.

One of the demonstrators shouted “No to the EU,” The Guardian reported, and another participant cited their support for Mr. Trump while waving an American flag, according to the video footage.

“We want Brexit and we want Trump,” another protester said in video footage published by The Daily Express.

Police eventually escorted the group of protesters out of the venue, the outlets reported.

The individuals who interrupted the mayor’s address are members of a recently formed group called the White Pendragons, according to The Guardian. A Fabian Society spokesperson described them as “far-right” protesters, The Express reported.

The incident unfolded in the aftermath of Mr. Trump cancelling plans to visit London next month for what would have been his first state visit since becoming president.

“Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message,” Mr. Khantweeted Friday.

“His visit next month would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests,” the mayor said.