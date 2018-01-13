PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island is looking for its first youth poetry ambassador.

The Providence Journal reports that Rhode Island Poet Laureate Tina Cane and the Rhode Island Center for the Book at the Rhode Island Council on the Humanities are partnering to look for a high school student to serve in the role.

The winner will have an opportunity to publish a guest column in The Providence Journal, have their poetry featured on public buses and record an episode for Cane’s podcast.

The ambassador will also share poetry writing and items of interest on social media.

The winner will be announced in April for National Poetry Month.

The Rhode Island Center for the Book has posted information for potential applicants online . The deadline is Feb. 1.