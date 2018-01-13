The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a sexual assault investigation involving actor and producer Steven Seagal, authorities said Friday.

“We have an open investigation,” LAPD police officer Norma Eisenman told USA Today.

Authorities declined to give further details, but the alleged incident is said to have occurred in 2005, entertainment outlets Variety and Deadline separatelyreported Friday.

A representative for Mr. Seagal, 65, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, USA Today reported.

Confirmation of a probe concerning the “Under Siege” star emerged on the heels of at least a dozen women accusing him recently of sexual misconduct, including two alleged victims interviewed for a report published Thursday by The Wrap news site.

Actress Regina Simons said Mr. Seagal raped her at his home in 1993, and former model Faviola Dadis alleged the star groped her during a 2002 audition.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” said Ms. Simons. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”

Ms. Simons and Ms. Dadis both told The Wrap that they contacted the LAPD about the allegations, but the detective they spoke with declined to comment, the site reported Thursday. An LAPD spokeswoman said Mr. Segal was being investigated over a separate incident alleged to have happened in 2005 but declined further comment, the report said.

At least 10 other women have previously accused Mr. Seagal of harassment, including actresses Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies.